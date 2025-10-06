Magic sign former Arkansas guard Johnell Davis

An undated photo of Orlando Magic guard Johnell Davis. — Instagram/kobnelly

The Orlando Magic added undrafted Arkansas guard Johnell Davis to their roster and dismissed small forward Justin Minaya to keep the team limited to 21 players on Sunday night.

The Magic did not disclose terms for Davis, who signed a one-year, non-guaranteed Exhibit 10 deal, which can be converted into a two-way deal with their G League affiliate, the Osceola Magic, before the start of the regular season.

The 26-year-old, Minaya, appeared in 57 games (one start) for the Portland Trail Blazers over the past three seasons. During the 2024-25 campaign, he featured in 19 games with 1.7 points, 1.4 rebounds and 10.0 minutes per contest.

Moreover, he spent most of last season in the G League and later joined Orlando as a free agent on September 2.

Meanwhile, the 24-year-old Davis wrapped up his college career at Arkansas in 2024-25, starting 29 of 34 games and averaging 12.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 31.7 minutes.

He played four seasons at Florida Atlantic University (2020-24), where he posted career averages of 11.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.2 steals and 22.9 minutes in 128 games (53 starts).

Davis earned recognition as an American Athletic Conference Co-Player of the Year in 2023-24 and previously claimed C-USA Sixth Man of the Year and First-Team All-Conference USA pick in the 2022-23 season.

Now, by bringing Davis into camp, the Magic aimed to strengthen their perimeter depth while preserving roster flexibility.

The signing also reflects the organisation’s ongoing strategy of developing young players with long-term potential.