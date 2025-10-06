Nakamura faces backlash after throwing Gukesh’s king in ‘Checkmate’ exhibition

Grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura (left) throwing Gukesh Dommaraju's king into the crowd following his victory in an exhibition event, ‘Checkmate’ USA vs India, held in Arlington on October 5, 2025. — X

ARLINGTON: Grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura ignited a storm of criticism after throwing Gukesh Dommaraju's king into the crowd following his victory in an exhibition event, ‘Checkmate’ USA vs India, held in Arlington.

The gesture, seen by many as disrespectful and unnecessary, dominated post-match discussions despite a 5-0 win.

The Americans swept the match, establishing a commanding lead in the competition. However, it was Nakamura's extravagant post-win celebration, picking up Gukesh’s king and tossing it in the audience, which truly captured global attention. The dramatic event quickly went viral, dividing fans and chest enthusiasts.

"I was winning, the crowd knew I was winning, so I was really happy to hear all the noise,” Nakamura said.

While some viewers appreciated the entertainment value, others criticised the act as inappropriate.

However, a senior FIDE official, Emil Sutovsky, expressed disapproval on Twitter (X).

"The event was a show. Fans were ecstatic. Players were encouraged to behave accordingly. All true. Now, for better or worse, name me one top player who would do what Hikaru did," Sutovsky tweeted.

In response, Checkmate organisers issued a sarcastic statement by saying: "On behalf of the organisers, we admit having forced the players to have fun, to please the crowd, and to forego the FIDE Etiquette. We sincerely apologize if the players, the live audience, and the vast majority of online viewers had a good time."

Former World Champion Vladimir Kramnik also condemned the act, calling it ‘tasteless’ and ‘vulgar’.

"I don’t know who came up with this childish, tasteless act. Likely this ‘thinker’ had no specific intention to humiliate Gukesh, but could have realised that this public gesture using the opponent’s KING looks offensive and provocative, especially against the World Champion," Kramnik posted on X.

However, sources close to the event suggested the act was preplanned.

Chess YouTuber Levy Rozman clarified that players had been encouraged to ‘break the king’ as part of the show’s entertainment concept, rather than as a personal insult to Gukesh.