South Africa suffer injury scare ahead of Pakistan Tests

Kwena Maphaka of South Africa celebrates with team mates after dismissing Babar Azam of Pakistan during day 3 of the 2nd Test between South Africa and Pakistan at World Sports Betting Newlands Cricket Ground on January 05, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. - AFP

South Africa have suffered an injury scare ahead of their upcoming Test series against Pakistan, as young fast bowler Kwena Maphaka is being assessed for a hamstring issue sustained during a domestic fixture.

The 19-year-old pacer, who was named in South Africa’s second-string squad for the T20I against Namibia on October 11 and included in the white-ball squads for the Pakistan tour, picked up the injury while representing the Lions in a four-day match against Western Province at Newlands last week.

Maphaka bowled 5.5 overs in the first innings before leaving the field with discomfort. A scan revealed no serious damage, allowing him to return and take the new ball in the second innings.

He played a key role in the Lions’ emphatic innings-and-134-run victory, claiming 3 for 26 in 10 overs.

The youngster will undergo a precautionary MRI scan to confirm his fitness ahead of South Africa’s packed international schedule.

Despite his limited first-class experience—just six matches, including two Tests—Maphaka is seen as an emerging talent and is expected to feature in South Africa’s assignments against Pakistan and India in the coming months.

Meanwhile, South Africa will play Namibia in a one-off T20I on Saturday to inaugurate the new stadium in Windhoek. The fixture coincides with the eve of the Test team’s World Test Championship (WTC) title defence in Pakistan.

Several frontline players, including captain Aiden Markram, will miss the Namibia clash. Donovan Ferreira will lead the side, marking the international return of Quinton de Kock, who recently reversed his ODI retirement.

The first Test between Pakistan and South Africa will be held at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium from October 12–16, followed by the second Test at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from October 20–24.

This will mark South Africa’s first Test series in Pakistan since January 2021, when the hosts clinched a 2-0 victory.

Following the Tests, the teams will compete in a three-match T20I series (October 28–November 1) — with the opener in Rawalpindi and the final two games in Lahore — before concluding the tour with a three-match ODI series (November 4–8) at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad.

South Africa squad for Pakistan Tests: Aiden Markram (c), David Bedingham, Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj (second Test only), Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen and Kyle Verreynne.