Oscar Piastri to leave McLaren in 2027: report

McLaren's Oscar Piastri looks dejected after crashing out during the race at Baku City Circuit in Baku on September 21, 2025. — Reuters

Oscar Piastri is considering a move from McLaren to a £3.8bn-valued F1 team in 2027, according to a report of the Swiss outlet Blick.

Piastri was not happy at the end of the Singapore Grand Prix as his teammate Lando Norris bumped his and Max Verstappen’s cars in the process to move from fifth to third position on the opening lap.

Piastri, on the team radio, complained to his McLaren team during the race, accusing the Briton of "barging him out of the way".

The stewards looked into the incident and gave it a green signal, saying no further action was necessary, while McLaren stated that they will look into the matter and will decide accordingly after the race.

McLaren have clinched back-to-back constructors’ championships for the first time in more than 30 years.

While Norris was celebrating his 14th podium of the season at the Singapore Grand Prix, alongside winner George Russell and Max Verstappen, who finished second and a group of McLaren staff celebrated on the rostrum.

Meanwhile, Oscar Piastri was facing some tough questions from the media after the race.

Piastri's lead over his teammate Norris in the drivers' standings was reduced to 22 points on Sunday, while Verstappen is 41 points behind the Briton and 63 points behind the Australian with six races remaining in the season.

Norris thinks he has done nothing wrong in his battle with Piastri, but it has sparked debate about their long-term future as teammates.

According to a report from Swiss outlet Blick, after Ferrari’s dismal performance, Charles Leclerc has been linked with Red Bull among other teams, while Lewis Hamilton could retire after 2026 unless his performance forces the Scuderia to extend his contract.

This potentially opens up two seats at the £3.8bn-valued Ferrari team.

The report suggests that, as Norris and Piastri are set to stay at McLaren for 2026, the Australian has ‘already set his sights on Ferrari for 2027’.