Sevilla crush Barcelona as champions' title hopes fade

Defensive errors and clinical opponent prove costly for Barcelona in heavy defeat

By Web Desk
October 06, 2025
Sevilla's Cesar Azpilicueta and Nemanja Gudelj celebrate after FC Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski misses a penalty at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in Seville on October 5, 2025. — Reuters

SEVILLE: Barcelona's hopes of returning to the top of La Liga suffered a major setback as they fell to a humbling 4-1 defeat against a vibrant Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium on Sunday.

The reigning champions were punished for a series of defensive lapses, with Isaac Romero and former Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitić firing Sevilla into a commanding 2-0 lead before halftime.

A goal from Fermin Lopez just before the break offered Barcelona a lifeline, but a late collapse saw the hosts add two more through substitute Kike Salas and a stoppage-time strike from Youssef En-Nesyri to seal a memorable victory.

Sevilla dominated from the start, pressing high and forcing errors from a disjointed Barcelona defense.

The breakthrough came after a VAR review awarded a penalty for a foul by Joao Cancelo on Isaac Romero. Rakitic calmly converted the spot-kick against his former club.

Sevilla's second came from the relentless Romero, who pounced on a defensive error to double the lead. Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen made several key saves to keep the scoreline respectable.

The visitors were handed a crucial lifeline in first-half stoppage time when Fermín Lopez finished smartly to make it 2-1.

Barcelona started the second half with more purpose, but the momentum shifted when they failed to convert a golden chance to equalise.

The result leaves Barcelona trailing leaders Real Madrid and Girona in the title race, while Sevilla’s emphatic victory provides a massive boost in their push up the table.

Comments

LATEST NEWS
More From Football Leagues