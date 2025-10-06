Sevilla crush Barcelona as champions' title hopes fade

Sevilla's Cesar Azpilicueta and Nemanja Gudelj celebrate after FC Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski misses a penalty at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in Seville on October 5, 2025. — Reuters

SEVILLE: Barcelona's hopes of returning to the top of La Liga suffered a major setback as they fell to a humbling 4-1 defeat against a vibrant Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium on Sunday.

The reigning champions were punished for a series of defensive lapses, with Isaac Romero and former Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitić firing Sevilla into a commanding 2-0 lead before halftime.

A goal from Fermin Lopez just before the break offered Barcelona a lifeline, but a late collapse saw the hosts add two more through substitute Kike Salas and a stoppage-time strike from Youssef En-Nesyri to seal a memorable victory.

Sevilla dominated from the start, pressing high and forcing errors from a disjointed Barcelona defense.

The breakthrough came after a VAR review awarded a penalty for a foul by Joao Cancelo on Isaac Romero. Rakitic calmly converted the spot-kick against his former club.

Sevilla's second came from the relentless Romero, who pounced on a defensive error to double the lead. Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen made several key saves to keep the scoreline respectable.

The visitors were handed a crucial lifeline in first-half stoppage time when Fermín Lopez finished smartly to make it 2-1.

Barcelona started the second half with more purpose, but the momentum shifted when they failed to convert a golden chance to equalise.

The result leaves Barcelona trailing leaders Real Madrid and Girona in the title race, while Sevilla’s emphatic victory provides a massive boost in their push up the table.