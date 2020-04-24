ICC officials skeptical over hosting T20 World Cup amid coronavirus crisis

Photo: AFP

Dr Peter Harcourt, Chair of the ICC Medical Committee, told international cricket chiefs in a meeting held via conference call on Thursday that holding any international tournament will hold “significant risk”.

“The situation is rapidly evolving and full of significant risk which can make decision making difficult. The ICC Medical Committee is working with Member medical representatives to build a comprehensive picture of the issues cricket is facing,” he said.

“Our next step is to create a roadmap for the resumption of international cricket which will include a criteria for decision making and a checklist for what needs to happen. This will consider everything from player preparation to government restrictions and advisories and bio-bubbles,” he said.

According to Dr Harcourt, holding a global event like the T20 World Cup will pose greater risks. “The scale and complexity of getting cricket started again cannot be underestimated particularly with respect to a global event. The more teams, venues and cities involved in an event, the greater the risk which has to be assessed and managed,” he said.

Australia, the hosts of the T20 World Cup, stressed that they were exploring all options so that they “can host a wonderful celebration of the sport and keep everyone involved safe and well.”

“Cricket Australia is working closely with the ICC, the Local Organising Committee and the Australian government so we have a comprehensive understanding of exactly what it will take to be able to play the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2020 in October in Australia as planned,” said Kevin Roberts, Cricket Australia’s Chief Executive.

“We are also jointly exploring all other options in relation to staging the event and will take the right decisions at the right time.”

During the meeting, all participants confirmed their full commitment to work in partnership to address the challenges the sport will face in the coming weeks and months. The meeting heard updates from all attendees regarding the current situation in their own countries.

The CEC was updated on the continuing contingency planning for all ICC global events, including the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2020 and the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2021. Planning for both events as currently scheduled is ongoing.

