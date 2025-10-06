Concerns raised over Asif Afridi’s inclusion in Pakistan’s Test squad

An undated picture of Pakistan spinner Asif Afridi representing FATA Region in the Hanif Mohammad Trophy 2025-26. — PCB

LAHORE: The inclusion of 38-year-old spinner Asif Afridi in Pakistan’s Test squad for the upcoming two-match home series against South Africa has sparked debate within cricket circles, sources told Geo News on Monday.

According to sources, several concerns have been raised over selecting the veteran spinner instead of a younger player.

The issue of Afridi’s recent completion of an anti-corruption suspension has also been discussed within the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

A member of the selection committee confirmed that Afridi has been included as a potential replacement for Noman Ali, who remains the team’s first-choice spinner but could be replaced if he faces fitness issues.

“Noman Ali is our first choice, but if there’s a fitness issue, we need an experienced bowler,” a selection committee member explained.

“There shouldn’t be an age restriction. If a player is needed, he should be allowed to play,” the official added, emphasising experience over age.

The member further stated that Asif has consistently performed in domestic cricket and the Pakistan Super League (PSL), while declining to disclose reasons behind the omission of certain other players.

It is pertinent to mention that the left-arm spinner has played 57 first-class matches, claiming 198 wickets at an economy of 2.92. His tally includes 13 five-wicket hauls and two ten-wicket match hauls.

Afridi was also the stand-out performer in the recently concluded Hanif Mohammad Trophy 2025-26, where he represented FATA Region.

He finished as the leading wicket-taker of the tournament with 33 wickets in five matches at an economy of 2.33.

Meanwhile, two Pakistan cricketers, Aamir Jamal and Faisal Akram have been released from the national Test squad ahead of the upcoming series.

With their exclusion, the 18-member squad has now been trimmed to 16 players. Notably, Faisal Akram was among the uncapped players initially named in the squad announced on September 30.

The upcoming series holds special significance as international cricket returns to Faisalabad after 17 years and marks the beginning of Pakistan’s new World Test Championship (WTC) campaign.

The first Test will be played at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium from October 12 to 16, followed by the second Test at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from October 20 to 24.

This will be South Africa’s first Test series in Pakistan since January 2021, when the hosts secured a 2-0 victory.

Following the Tests, both teams will contest a three-match T20I series from October 28 to November 1, with the opening match in Rawalpindi and the remaining two in Lahore.

The tour will conclude with a three-match ODI series from November 4 to 8 at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad.