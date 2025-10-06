Two Pakistan players released from Test squad ahead of South Africa series

Pakistan spinners Sajid Khan and Noman Ali lead the team off the field after taking all ten wickets during the third Test against England at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on October 26, 2024. – AFP

LAHORE: Two prominent Pakistan cricketers, Aamir Jamal and Faisal Akram, have been released from the national Test squad ahead of the upcoming two-match series against South Africa, sources told Geo News on Monday.

According to sources, the 18-member squad has now been reduced to 16 players following the exclusion of Aamir and Faisal. Notably, Faisal Akram was among the uncapped players initially named in the squad.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had announced the squad on September 30 for the historic home series, which begins on October 12 in Lahore.

Shan Masood will continue to lead the side, while apart from the recently released young spinner, two uncapped players Asif Afridi and Rohail Nazir remain part of the original squad.

The tour carries special significance as international cricket returns to Faisalabad after a gap of 17 years. It also marks the beginning of Pakistan’s new WTC campaign, with defending champions South Africa visiting the country.

The first Test will take place at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium from October 12 to 16, followed by the second Test at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from October 20 to 24.

This will be South Africa’s first Test series in Pakistan since January 2021, when the hosts sealed a 2-0 series victory.

Following the Tests, both teams will clash in a three-match T20 International (T20I) series from October 28 to November 1. The opening T20I will be held in Rawalpindi, while the remaining two fixtures will be played in Lahore.

The tour will conclude with a three-match ODI series from November 4 to 8, with all matches scheduled at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad.

Updated Pakistan Test squad:

Shan Masood (C), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Asif Afridi, Babar Azam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Noman Ali, Rohail Nazir (WK), Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi.