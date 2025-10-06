Pakistan women’s blind cricket team camp to begin on October 25 in Mirpur

Pakistan and Australia players in action during their fifth blind women's T20 match at the Wally Tate Park in Queensland on April 25, 2025. — PBCC

LAHORE: The training camp for the Pakistan women’s blind cricket team is set to commence on October 25 in Mirpur, ahead of the inaugural Women’s T20 Blind Cricket World Cup 2025.

According to sources, the Pakistan women’s blind cricket team will be officially announced within the next couple of days. The squad will consist of 16 players and five officials.

The training camp will continue until November 8, following which the team is scheduled to depart for Sri Lanka on November 9.

The Women’s T20 Blind Cricket World Cup will be hosted by India and Sri Lanka from November 11 to 23.

A total of 15 matches, including both semi-finals and the final, will be played in Colombo, while nine matches will take place in India.

The semi-finals are scheduled for November 22, with the final to be held on November 23 in Colombo.

However, Pakistan’s matches have been moved out of Kathmandu, the initially proposed venue due to the ongoing political situation in Nepal.

The team will now play all its fixtures in Colombo, as they will not travel to India, the designated host of the event.

The World Blind Cricket Council (WBCC) made the decision during its executive committee meeting, presided over by Syed Sultan Shah, the WBCC President and Chairman of the Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC).

The final schedule of matches will be announced by the Indian Blind Cricket Association in due course.

Meanwhile, the PBCC selection committee earlier shortlisted 20 probable players during a Selection and Training Camp held in Mirpur, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, in July.

These include seven players each from the B1 and B2 categories and six from the B3 category. The final 16-member squad will be announced on October 15, according to the PBCC.

Pakistan’s 20 Probables for Women’s T20 Blind Cricket World Cup

B1 Category (Totally Blind):

Bushra Zahoor (Gujranwala), Bisma Hussain (Lahore), Shumaila Kiran (Swabi), Esha Faisal (Karachi), Rimsha Shabbir (Islamabad), Qandeel Fatima (Rawalpindi), Sumera Malik (Rawalpindi).

B2 Category (Partially Blind):

Nimra Rafique (Rawalpindi), Nusrat Batool (Sargodha), Eman Arshad (Islamabad), Meerab Ashraf (Lahore), Hooria Malik (Kashmir), Sadia Khalid (Gujranwala), Rabia Javed Hashmi (Hafizabad).

B3 Category (Partially Sighted):

Armeen Tariq (Gujrat), Mehreen Ali (Gilgit), Nisha Baksh (Lahore), Noor Fatima (Shorkot), Maryam Jahangir (Kashmir), Maryam Khan (Karachi).