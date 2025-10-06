Former West Indies all-rounder Bernard Julien passes away aged 75

Former West Indies World Cup winning player Bernard Julien demonstrates a shot during the rebel tour of South Africa in Durban on February 1983. - CWI

Bernard Julien, the former West Indies all-rounder and member of the inaugural 1975 World Cup-winning side, has died at the age of 75. He passed away on Saturday in Valsayn, a town in Northern Trinidad.

Julien was a vital part of West Indies cricket in the 1970s, representing the region in 24 Tests and 12 One-Day Internationals (ODIs).

He was known for his lively fielding, aggressive left-arm seam bowling, and stroke-playing ability, earning him a reputation as a swashbuckling all-rounder.

The inaugural ODI World Cup in 1975 showcased Julien's immense value to the team, beginning with a match-winning spell of 4 for 20 against Sri Lanka in the group stage.

He continued his crucial contribution by taking 4 for 27 against New Zealand in the semi-final, and ultimately playing a crucial cameo of 26 off 37 balls in the final against Australia to help secure the historic victory.

Former West Indies captain Clive Lloyd paid tribute to his teammate, highlighting his dedication.

"He always gave you over 100 percent. He never shirked his duties, and I could always rely on him with bat and ball. He gave his all every time. What a fine cricketer," Lloyd said.

Julien's career was marked by other significant performances, including a match-winning maiden Test century—121 against England at Lord's in 1973. He also picked up a five-wicket haul against the same opposition the following year.

"We all had total respect for him," Lloyd said. "He enjoyed himself and was loved by everyone around. I remember we won the Test match at Lords and stood there and signed autographs for a long time, He was good for us and was held in high regard everywhere we went."

Julien also enjoyed a long stint in county cricket, playing for Kent between 1970 and 1977. However, his international career was cut short when he joined a rebel West Indies side that toured South Africa during the apartheid era in 1982-83.

Addressing this controversial chapter, Dr. Kishore Shallow, the President of Cricket West Indies (CWI), offered a message of inclusion.

"As we honour Bernard Julien, we also recognise the importance of reflection and inclusion. The time has come to view that chapter of our history not through exclusion but through understanding," Dr Kishore Shallow, the President of Cricket West Indies stated.

CWI extended its deepest condolences to Julien's family, friends, and loved ones.

"To the family, friends, and loved ones of Bernard Julien, we extend our deepest condolences. His passing reminds us that a life devoted to purpose never truly leaves us," the board said in a statement.

"Cricket West Indies stands with you in this moment of loss, and we hope Bernard knew he was valued and loved by the cricketing family he helped to shape, and that he found peace knowing his contribution will always endure," the statement added.