Bangladesh clinch T20I series sweep with 3-0 win over Afghanistan

Bangladesh team pictured with the T20I series trophy after completing a 3-0 clean sweep against Afghanistan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on October 5, 2025. – ACB

Bangladesh completed a 3-0 clean sweep over Afghanistan in the T20I series in Sharjah, showcasing consistent dominance with the bat and ball as they successfully chased in all three matches.

Saif Hassan continued his fine form, guiding the side to a six-wicket win in the third T20I with an unbeaten 64 off 38 balls.

After being sent in to bat, Afghanistan once again faltered, managing only 143-9 in 20 overs. Their innings never really took off — a lacklustre powerplay was followed by an even slower middle phase.

A late counterattack from Darwish Rasooli and No. 10 Mujeeb Ur Rahman gave them some respectability on the scoreboard.

Bangladesh began their chase confidently, with Tanzid Hasan providing early momentum before Saif Hassan took control.

Saif’s innings featured seven sixes and two fours, displaying a mix of powerful swings, flicks, and sweeps en route to his fourth T20I fifty.

Although Bangladesh lost a few wickets in the middle overs, Nurul Hasan struck the winning runs — a six — with two overs to spare, remaining unbeaten for the third consecutive match in the series.

Afghanistan drew first blood when Azmatullah Omarzai dismissed Parvez Hossain for 14 in the fifth over.

However, Saif immediately counterattacked, launching a six in the same over. Tanzid then hit back-to-back fours off Rashid Khan in the seventh and followed it up with a six against Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Despite a dropped catch by Darwish Rasooli, Tanzid couldn’t capitalise and departed soon after for a run-a-ball 33. His 55-run partnership with Saif, however, laid a solid foundation for the chase.

Bangladesh briefly wobbled after captain Jaker Ali (11) and Shamim Hossain (0) fell in quick succession to Mujeeb, but Saif steadied the innings with calculated aggression.

He reached his half-century with a massive 95-metre slog sweep off debutant Bashir Ahmad and sealed Bangladesh’s dominance in style.

Earlier, Bangladesh’s bowlers once again dictated terms in the powerplay.

Shoriful Islam struck early to remove Ibrahim Zadran, while Nasum Ahmed and Shamim Hossain combined to dismiss Rahmanullah Gurbaz with a stunning catch. Afghanistan were reeling at 39 for 3 after six overs.

Sediqullah Atal offered brief resistance with 28 off 23 balls, but Mohammad Saifuddin’s disciplined spell ensured regular breakthroughs.

Rishad Hossain, Saifuddin, and Nasum kept the pressure on, reducing Afghanistan to 106 for 8 by the 15th over.

A late 34-run stand between Rasooli and Mujeeb added some respectability before Rasooli fell for 29. Mujeeb’s handy 23 not out, including a few boundaries at the death, pushed Afghanistan past 140.