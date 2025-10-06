Aaron Finch predicts winner of India-Australia ODI series

Aaron Finch of the Renegades warms up during the BBL match between Melbourne Renegades and Hobart Hurricanes at Marvel Stadium, on January 04, 2024, in Melbourne, Australia. - CA

Former Australian captain Aaron Finch has predicted a closely contested ODI series between his former side and India, suggesting that Australia could narrowly edge the three-match series later this month.

Finch shared his thoughts on India’s decision to replace Rohit Sharma with Shubman Gill as captain and on how he expects the series to unfold.

India announced a strong 15-player squad for the series on Saturday, with Gill leading the 50-over side for the first time.

Rohit Sharma remains in the squad to provide guidance, while former captain Virat Kohli is also included and could make his first international appearance since the ICC Champions Trophy earlier this year.

“It will be a great series,” Finch told ICC Digital from Colombo, where he is covering the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup as a commentator.

“It’s always a tough battle against India, and having Virat back brings out the best in him against Australia. On paper, it’s very evenly matched, but I’d say Australia will edge it 2-1—not confidently though, as India are a great side. It will just be a fantastic series to watch.”

The 38-year-old is also keen to see how Gill fares in his debut ODI series as captain. He believes having experienced leaders Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli alongside him will be a boost for the 26-year-old.

“Shubman has already shown excellent leadership in T20s and Test cricket, so I’m sure this will be no different,” he said.

“He’s a brilliant white-ball player, and the way he captained against England in the Test series was impressive. Having Rohit and Kohli there will give him calmness and the chance to discuss ideas both on and off the field,” he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that 5he series begins in Perth on October 19, followed by matches in Adelaide on October 23 and Sydney on October 25.

India ODI Squad: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal

Series Schedule: