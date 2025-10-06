Amir Khan predicts Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn rematch winner

This collage of photos shows Conor Benn in action with Chris Eubank Jr (red gloves) and Amir Khan (left). — Reuters/Geo News

Former British professional boxer Amir Khan has predicted Chris Eubank Jr as the winner against Conor Benn in their rematch next month, but said the fight will be a close one.

The born rivals fought at the end of April for a middleweight grudge match, renewing their family rivalry.

Eubank Jr narrowly defeated Benn in a thrilling 12-round contest in which all three judges scored the bout 116-112 in his favour.

Both boxers will fight again on November 15, and a lot of pundits and boxing icons are making their predictions for the match.

Former unified super-lightweight world champion Amir Khan has also opened up about the battle, saying he believes ‘Eubank will still take that fight’ but Conor will also do more, and the contest will be a close one.

“I think Conor will do more, cause he has a little bit left in the tank. He could have done more but he was maybe holding back a little bit. I think it maybe a closer fight than the first one, but I think Eubank will still take that fight, maybe take the win, he has the confidence that he’s beat him once before,” Amir said.

He added that Eubank is physically bigger than Conor, and he is the favourite going into the fight.

Amir said that Eubank has also increased his fan base.

“He’s bigger than him physically, and I think experience, ’cause he’s the favourite going into the fight. One thing about Eubank is that he’s won a lot of fans over recently, respect to him there.”