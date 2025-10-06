Alberto Del Rio opens up on Vince McMahon’s WWE leadership

This collage of photos shows Vince McMahon (left) and Alberto Del Rio. — WWE/Instagram

Former World Heavyweight Champion Alberto Del Rio made some bold claims about the former CEO and chairman of WWE, Vince McMahon.

Del Rio was among the biggest superstars of the company in McMahon’s time.

Del Rio last competed in the WWE in August 2016 on an episode of SmackDown, where he suffered a defeat against John Cena. Following that, he left the company and appeared competing for TNA Wrestling and AAA.

During a recent interview, Alberto Del Rio made some important claims about Vince McMahon. He said that the golden era of WWE exists because of the latter.

"Vince created all the characters—the entire golden era of WWE exists because of him. What most people don't know—because they really don't know him—is that he's the mastermind behind the industry. Everything we have in wrestling today exists thanks to him," Del Rio said.

The Mexican wrestler was among the most talked-about heels in the industry under Mr McMahon back in the day.

Del Rio said that he was one of McMahon’s favourites because he used to play his character with dedication and was a very hard-working wrestler.

"I was always one of his favorites because of my dedication, professionalism, and effectiveness—because Alberto Del Rio can do whatever he wants with the crowd. He makes them believe, makes them feel that what’s happening in the ring is real, exactly as he intends it to be," Del Rio added.

Recently, former wrestler and commentator Hugo Savinovich claimed that some big names in the WWE are lobbying to bring Del Rio into the company to get a run.

He said that big names like Roman Reigns, The Undertaker and Rey Mysterio are the main characters, who want Alberto in action at WWE and had a great relationship with the former champion.