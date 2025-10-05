‘Top batters need to step up,’ says Fatima Sana after defeat to India

Fatima Sana of Pakistan reacts during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup India 2025 match between India and Pakistan at R. Premadasa Stadium on October 05, 2025 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. - AFP

COLOMBO: Pakistan’s women’s cricket captain, Fatima Sana, spoke candidly after her team’s loss to India in their ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 clash on Sunday at the R. Premadasa Stadium.

During the post-match presentation, Fatima acknowledged the challenges her side faced in both the powerplay and death overs.

“I think at the start, in the powerplay, we gave away too many runs and lost a few extra. In the death overs as well, we conceded additional runs. When I bowl, it feels like it’s seaming, but I think Danny was a little confused about the seam or swing, so I kept guiding her. I think she will be fine in the next match,” she said.

Reflecting on India’s total, Fatima added, “If we had restricted them under 200, it would have been a good total for us, but we still lost a few runs here and there.”

On the team’s batting performance, the Pakistan skipper remained optimistic about the potential of the middle order.

“I still believe today’s batting lineup is strong because the top five are pure batters. They need to step up. A couple of games haven’t gone the way we wanted, but there’s still much to play in the tournament. We need to focus on building long partnerships, staying at the crease, assessing the conditions, and adapting accordingly.”

Fatima also praised the efforts of Sidra Amin, highlighting her significance in the team.

“Sidra is a main player in our squad and works very hard. With Allah’s help, hopefully, she will perform well in the upcoming matches too,” she added.

India defeated Pakistan by 88 runs in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, extending their winning streak against Pakistan to 12-0, despite a resilient innings from Sidra Amin.

Chasing 248, Pakistan struggled from the outset and were bowled out for 159 in 43 overs. Opener Muneeba Ali departed early after being run out for just two runs off 12 balls by Deepti Sharma in the fourth over.

Pakistan’s woes continued as Sadaf Shamas fell for six off 24 balls in the eighth over to Kranti Goud, and Aliya Riaz was dismissed for two off eight deliveries, leaving the team at 26-3 in 11.1 overs.

Natalia Parvaiz and Sidra Amin then formed a steady 69-run partnership, easing some pressure with a series of boundaries. The stand ended when Goud claimed Natalia’s wicket for 33 off 46 balls, leaving Pakistan at 95-4 in 27.1 overs.

Wickets continued to fall at regular intervals. Skipper Fatima Sana managed just two runs off 15 deliveries before Deepti Sharma removed her.

Sidra Amin fought back with a resilient 81 off 106 balls, registering her 13th ODI fifty—her first against India—with the score at 106-5 in 32 overs.

Sidra Nawaz contributed 14 runs before Sneh Rana dismissed her, breaking a crucial 41-run stand. Rameen Shamim followed, falling for a first-ball duck to Deepti Sharma, leaving Pakistan reeling at 146-7 in 38.3 overs.

Sidra Amin’s resistance ended when Rana dismissed her, and Diana Baig was run out for nine off 13 balls following a direct hit by skipper Harmanpreet Kaur.

For India, Deepti Sharma and Kranti Goud picked up three wickets each, while Sneh Rana took two.