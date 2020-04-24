Younis Khan troubled me, made me cry: Harbhajan Singh

India’s bowler Harbhajan Singh has admitted that former batsman Younis Khan gave the off-spinner a tough time on the field to the extent which made him "cry".

Singh was in a live session on Instagram with India’s batsman Rohti Sharma and was asked to name five troubling batsmen in which he named the legendary batsman along with former batsman Inzamam-ul-Haq.

"I found Jacques Kallis very difficult to bowl at in Test cricket. Then, I would say Mathew Hayden and number three would be Brian Lara," said Harbhajan.

"Younis troubled me a lot. He used to sweep me all the time and used to make me cry. Inzamam is also someone I found hard to dismiss."

Meanwhile, the cricketer was asked to reveal his top five off-spinners and in which he named doosra inventor Saqlain Mushtaq.

"My favourite off-spinner right now is Nathan Lyon. I loved watching Graeme Swann because of his consistent length. [Muttiah] Muralitharan would be number one on the list," he said.

"Also, Saqlain was a world-class bowler and a match-winner. No one could pick his doosra at that time. He was someone who used to bowl between the 45th and 50th over and win the match for his team by picking one or two crucial wickets."

