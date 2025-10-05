Hotshot Esports crowned champions of GameNow FFWS Pakistan 2025

Hotshot Esports pictured after winning the GameNow Free Fire World Series (FFWS) Pakistan 2025 on October 5, 2025. - File

PAKISTAN: Hotshot Esports has emerged as the champions of the GameNow Free Fire World Series (FFWS) Pakistan 2025, defeating the country’s top teams and securing a coveted spot at the FFWS Global Finals in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The FFWS Pakistan 2025 showcased a mix of seasoned veterans and rising talents. Established squads like Demons Pride and Raptr Legacy displayed their trademark composure, while emerging teams such as Team Tez brought fresh energy and innovative strategies to the tournament.

Amidst this competitive field, Hotshot Esports stood out for their adaptability, teamwork, and consistency, ultimately rising above both experienced rivals and ambitious newcomers.

The Grand Finals, held at NASTP in Karachi, brought together the nation’s top 12 teams, with over 500 fans witnessing intense Free Fire action across iconic maps including Bermuda, Kalahari, and Solara.

Hotshot Esports secured three Booyahs and amassed a total of 141 points, finishing 32 points ahead of runners-up Demons Pride. The tournament’s MVP, Hotshot Esports’s Action, delivered 33 eliminations and 16,141 damage, making decisive plays when it mattered most.

Collectively, Hotshot Esports recorded 84 kills, demonstrating a perfect balance of aggressive gameplay and strategic positioning.

This dominant performance not only confirmed Hotshot Esports as deserving champions but also solidified their position as Pakistan’s representatives on the global stage.

Arsalan Qamar, Head of Gaming at Jazz, who was present at the event, said, “At Jazz, we view gaming and esports as more than entertainment—they are powerful drivers of culture, community, and digital innovation in Pakistan."

"Through our partnership with Garena’s Free Fire World Series 2025 and GameNow, we are proud to provide a platform for young talent to shine globally. With exclusive Free Fire bundles and the GameNow platform, we are making gaming more accessible than ever, empowering Pakistan’s digital generation and shaping the future of gaming in the country,” he added.

With their victory, Hotshot Esports not only claimed the PKR 1,000,000 prize pool but also earned the honor of representing Pakistan at the FFWS Global Finals in Jakarta this November.

They will face 17 of the world’s top Free Fire squads from powerhouse regions including Thailand, Indonesia, and Brazil.

Carrying the pride of Pakistan’s esports community, Hotshot Esports now prepares to showcase their skill and determination on one of competitive gaming’s most prestigious stages.