Mercedes' Russell clinches Singapore GP from pole, Verstappen second

Mercedes' George Russell celebrates on the podium with the trophy after winning the Singapore Grand Prix at Marina Bay Street Circuit in Singapore on October 5, 2025. — Reuters

Mercedes' George Russell clinched the Singapore Grand Prix from pole position while Max Verstappen finished in second ahead of the McLaren duo of Lando Norris in third, and Oscar Piastri in fourth here at Marina Bay Street Circuit on Sunday.

Russell crossed the line 5.4 seconds clear of Verstappen to win his second race of the season.

McLaren’s drivers, Piastri and Norris, were able to bag the points required to seal a second consecutive constructors' title.

Norris put pressure on Verstappen but failed to overtake him in the end.

Kimi Antonelli of Mercedes took fifth place with Charles Leclerc of Ferrari sixth, ahead of his teammate Lewis Hamilton.

Fernando Alonso was eighth for Aston Martin, while Haas driver Oliver Bearman was able to secure ninth, while Carlos Sainz of Williams took the final points in 10th.

Piastri's lead over his teammate Norris in the drivers' standings was reduced to 22 points, while Verstappen is 41 points behind the Briton and 63 points behind the Australian with six races remaining in the season.

Russell started well from pole with Verstappen behind him, but Norris, who started fifth, in the process of overtaking Piastri, made contact with the rear of Verstappen’s Red Bull.

Norris damaged his car from the front end, while his teammate Piastri was not happy with the Briton’s move, as he was affected by the move.

Piastri, on the team radio, complained to his McLaren team during the race. accusing the Briton of "barging him out of the way".

The stewards looked into the incident and gave it a green signal, saying no further action was necessary, while McLaren stated that they will look into the matter and will decide accordingly after the race.

However, Piastri continued his frustration by calling the decision unfair.