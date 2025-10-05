Muneeba Ali’s run out causes uproar against India in Women's World Cup

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana in discussion with match officials following the unusual run-out of opener Muneeba Ali during their ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match against India at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on October 5, 2025. – Screengrab

COLOMBO: A moment of confusion over whether Pakistan opener Muneeba Ali was run out caused a brief stoppage in the fourth over of Pakistan’s chase against India in their World Cup match at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Sunday.

The incident left both teams perplexed, with Pakistan querying the decision on the edge of the field while Muneeba remained near the boundary.

The unusual sequence began when Muneeba had not been attempting a run but had stepped out of her crease as India appealed for an lbw off Kranti Goud’s delivery.

She initially grounded her bat before Deepti Sharma’s throw from the slip cordon reached the stumps. However, Muneeba raised her bat again without grounding any other part of her body behind the line.

It was during this second lift that the throw hit the stumps, dislodging the bails.

According to ICC Playing Condition 30.1.2, a batter is not considered out if they lose contact with the ground while “running or diving towards her ground.”

In Muneeba’s case, she was simply stepping back into the crease without forward momentum, which added to the confusion over the dismissal.

The situation was further complicated by conflicting third-umpire signals displayed on the big screen. Initially, Muneeba was shown as “not out,” prompting India players to return to their positions.

However, the decision was quickly reversed to “out,” triggering celebrations from India while Muneeba animatedly sought clarification from the on-field umpires.

Third umpire Kerrin Klaaste likely first missed the second bat lift before reviewing all replays, leading to the reversal.

Following confirmation from the on-field officials, Muneeba began to leave the field but paused after discussions with teammates, including captain Fatima Sana, as they consulted fourth umpire Kim Cotton.

Sidra Amin, waiting on the boundary, also delayed her entry onto the field until clarity was reached.

The stoppage lasted several minutes longer than a typical run-out decision. Pakistan, chasing 248, lost Muneeba for just two runs, leaving them 6-1 after four overs.

Notably, Muneeba could also have been dismissed lbw on that delivery had India chosen to review the on-field not-out call.