Nashra Sandhu equals Sana Mir’s World Cup record during India clash

The collage of photos shows Pakistan women’s cricketer Nashra Sandhu (left) and former Pakistan captain Sana Mir. – ICC/AFP

COLOMBO: Pakistan spinner Nashra Sandhu on Sunday equalled former captain Sana Mir’s record during the high-octane Women’s World Cup 2025 clash against India at the R. Premadasa Stadium.

Nashra, who claimed the key wicket of Jemimah Rodrigues, now shares the record with Mir as Pakistan’s highest wicket-taker in Women’s World Cup history.

Both bowlers have 17 wickets each, with Nashra achieving the milestone in 15 matches, while Mir did so in 18.

Diana Baig, who picked up four wickets in the match, sits with 15 wickets in 14 matches, while former right-arm medium pacer Asmavia Iqbal ranks third with 14 wickets in 17 matches, followed by Nida Dar with 11.

At the top of the all-time chart, former Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami leads as the highest wicket-taker in Women’s World Cup history, claiming 43 wickets in 34 matches.

Batting first, India got off to a promising start as openers Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal added crucial runs to apply early pressure on Pakistan’s bowling attack.

The partnership was broken when Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana dismissed Mandhana for 23 off 32 balls, which included four boundaries, leaving India at 48-1 in nine overs.

After six more overs, India suffered another setback as Rawal was clean bowled by Sadiq Iqbal for 31 off 37 balls, which included five boundaries, ending a 19-run stand.

Harleen Deol and captain Harmanpreet Kaur then joined forces, scoring vital runs to stabilize the innings.

Diana Baig delivered the third blow for Pakistan, dismissing Kaur for 19 off 34 balls, which included two boundaries, leaving India at 106-4 in 24.4 overs.

Deol was approaching her fifty as she and Jemimah Rodrigues added a 46-run stand for the fifth wicket, but she was dismissed after scoring 46 off 65 balls, which featured four boundaries and a six.

On the final ball of the 35th over, India lost Rodrigues LBW to Nashra Sandhu, who claimed her first wicket of the match. Rodrigues had made 32 off 37 balls, including five boundaries, with India at 159-5.

Deepti Sharma and Sneh Rana continued to add crucial runs, pushing India past the 200-run mark with a boundary in the first delivery of the 45th over.

The duo added 42 runs for the sixth wicket, but the partnership ended when Fatima Sana dismissed Rana for 20 off 33 balls, leaving India at 201-6 in 44.2 overs.

India felt the pressure in the final stages as Diana Baig struck again, dismissing Deepti Sharma for a vital 25 off 33 balls. Sadia Iqbal delivered another blow, removing Shree Charani for eight, reducing India to 226-8 in 48.2 overs.

Wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh remained unbeaten, scoring a brilliant 39 off 20 balls, which included three fours and two sixes, while Kranti Goud added eight runs before falling to Diana Baig, leaving India nine wickets down.

For Pakistan, Diana Baig recorded figures of 4/69 in 10 overs, while Fatima Sana and Sadia Iqbal picked up two wickets each. Rameen Shamim and Nashra Sandhu claimed one wicket apiece.