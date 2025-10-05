Inter Miami rolls past New England behind Alba and Allende braces

Inter Miami CF forward Tadeo Allende (right) celebrates with forward Lionel Messi (center) and defender Jordi Alba after scoring against New England Revolution during the second half at Chase Stadium on Oct 4, 2025. — Reuters

FORT LAUDERDALE: Jordi Alba and Tadeo Allende each scored a brace to power Inter Miami to a dominant 4-1 win over the New England Revolution here at Chase Stadium on Saturday.



Lionel Messi did not find the back of the net for a second straight match but played a pivotal role with three assists.

His first came in the 32nd minute, threading a pinpoint through ball to Allende, who slotted it past Matt Turner.

Messi then set up Alba just before halftime after intercepting a poor clearance, giving Miami a 2-0 lead in stoppage time.

New England briefly threatened a comeback when Dor Turgeman fired a stunning strike in the 59th minute off a Carles Gil setup, narrowing the gap to 2-1, but Miami quickly responded.

Turgeman made his first career start in MLS and scored for New England.

Within a minute, Messi found Allende again for his second goal. Alba sealed the win in the 63rd minute with his second goal, assisted by Telasco Segovia, putting the game out of reach.

Rocco Rios Novo got the start in goal for Miami, replacing Oscar Ustari, who conceded five goals in a midweek loss to Chicago.

With the victory, Miami snapped a two-game winless streak and climbed to third place in the Eastern Conference. They now trail second-place FC Cincinnati by just three points, with two matches remaining. Cincinnati has only one game left.

Inter Miami will next face Atlanta United at home on October 12th.