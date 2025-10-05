Arne Slot urges calm after Liverpool’s third straight defeat

Liverpool manager Arne Slot reacts during match against Chelsea in Premier League on October 4, 2025. — Reuters

LONDON: Liverpool manager Arne Slot urged calm after his team suffered a dramatic 2-1 defeat at Chelsea on Saturday, marking their third loss in a row for the first time during his tenure.



Brazilian teenager Estevao scored his first Chelsea goal in the 95th minute, snatching a late winner in a fiercely contested match.

The result compounded Liverpool’s recent woes, having also lost a 97th-minute thriller against Crystal Palace last weekend and a disappointing Champions League defeat to Galatasaray in midweek.

Liverpool looked disjointed, particularly in the first half, despite most of their starting lineup remaining unchanged from last season.

Slot attributed the narrow loss to fine margins and the lingering effects of a turbulent summer, which included the tragic death of Diogo Jota and the departure of key players.

"If the result would have been better today with a draw or a win – which was both possible, I don't say we deserved it, a draw we definitely deserved – but then we would have had a great start to the season, if you take into account everything that happened in the summer in Liverpool," Slot said.

At the front, new signing Alexander Isak appeared off the pace after a limited pre-season, while Mohamed Salah’s struggles continued. Salah, who has scored just five goals in his last 21 games, missed several chances and appeared underwhelming once again.

Slot defended the star forward, noting that as a human being, he can make mistakes.

"Today he had many opportunities to do what he's done so often, but he's a human being and it's not like every chance he gets is always a goal," Slot added.

Liverpool now faces mounting pressure to halt their slide as they look to regain momentum in a challenging campaign.