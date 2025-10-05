Women's World Cup: Pakistan-India match halted due to bug fumigation

Bugs fumigation started at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo during the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match between India and Pakistan on October 5, 2025. - Screengrab

COLOMBO: The high-octane ICC Women’s World Cup clash between Pakistan and India at the R. Premadasa Stadium faced an unusual interruption as bugs caused disruptions throughout the match.

During the match, Pakistan captain Fatima Sana took proactive steps by spraying insect repellent on the field to minimise distractions for her team while bowling.

However, as the situation worsened for both teams, officials were forced to halt play and carry out a full fumigation, with India at 154-4 in 34 overs.

When this news was filed, India, batting first, got off to a positive start, with openers Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal putting together crucial runs to apply early pressure on Pakistan’s bowling attack.

The partnership was broken when Fatima Sana dismissed Mandhana for 23 off 32 balls, which included four boundaries, leaving India at 48-1 in nine overs.

Six overs later, India suffered another setback as Pratika Rawal was clean bowled by spinner Sadiq Iqbal for 31 off 37 balls, featuring five boundaries, ending a 19-run stand.

Harleen Deol and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur then steadied the innings, adding valuable runs. Deol played aggressively with several boundaries, while Kaur provided essential support, easing the pressure on the batting side.

The third wicket for Pakistan came when Diana Baig dismissed Harmanpreet Kaur for 19 off 34 balls, which included two boundaries, leaving India at 106-4 in 24.4 overs.

Deol, nearing her ODI fifty, combined with Jemimah Rodrigues to put together a 46-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

However, the right-handed batter was eventually dismissed for 46 off 65 balls, including four boundaries and one six, bringing India closer to the mid-innings mark as the match was paused for fumigation.

Playing XIs:

Pakistan: Muneeba Ali, Sadaf Shamas, Sidra Amin, Rameen Shamim, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Fatima Sana (c), Natalia Pervaiz, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu and Sadia Iqbal.

India: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh Thakur, Kranti Gaud and Shree Charani.