Jase Richardson leads Magic to victory over Heat in preseason opener

Jase Richardson’s dominant second-half performance powered the Orlando Magic to a 126-118 victory over the Miami Heat in their NBA 2025-26 preseason opener here at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico on Saturday.



Richardson spearheaded the Magic's comeback to overcome an early hole, and Desmond Bane and Tristan da Silva followed suit to ensure a successful preseason debut.

The American scored 13 points, two assists, and four rebounds in his 24 minutes of play.

However, the Heat entered the contest dominating as they led through the first half behind solid efforts from Andrew Wiggins and Nikola Jovic, but were missing their key guards, Tyler Herro and Davion Mitchel.

Wiggins tallied 11 points on 4-of-6 shooting, including two from beyond the arc, while Jovic added 10 points, three rebounds, and two assists in limited minutes.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. was the only Heat starter to play more than 14 minutes, while Norman Powell contributed five points in his debut, and Bam Adebayo added seven points, all from free throws in the opening quarter.

The Magic, on their comeback, were electric and gave no chance as Jase Richardson, former Heat wing Jamal Cain, and Reece Beekman provided valuable sparks off the bench, turning defence into offence to seal the comeback.

The Magic were also without guard Jalen Suggs, still recovering from arthroscopic knee surgery.

Miami's formidable defence in the first half held the Magic to just 34.8% shooting, but the Magic's late comeback was too much, as they won the preseason game with a decisive 40-32 third quarter and 36-25 fourth quarter.