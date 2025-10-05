SLC reshuffles coaching setup after Bangladesh T20I series defeat

Sri Lanka's bowling coach Piyal Wijetunge (L) speaks with Wanindu Hasaranga (R) and Jeffrey Vandersay during a practice session on the eve of their second one-day international (ODI) cricket match against West Indies at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on October 22, 2024. - AFP

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has appointed Julian Wood as the new batting coach and Rene Ferdinands as the spin-bowling coach of the men’s national team, replacing Thilina Kandamby and Piyal Wijetunge, respectively.

Kandamby had been serving as Sri Lanka’s batting coach since December 2023, while Wijetunge had been associated with SLC for nearly two decades, holding the spin-bowling coach role since February 2006.

According to reports, the decision to restructure the coaching setup came after Sri Lanka’s home T20I series defeat to Bangladesh in July.

Wood has signed a one-year contract with SLC. Earlier this year, he conducted a week-long “power-hitting programme” with Sri Lanka’s national players, earning praise from the board for his methods.

In August, Wood briefly served as Bangladesh’s batting coach, though his contract was not renewed in September. He has previously worked with the ECB, Gloucestershire, Hampshire, Middlesex, and IPL franchise Punjab Kings.

Ferdinands, meanwhile, has been appointed on a two-year contract. His role will include leading spin-bowling training, match preparation, performance analysis, and player development.

“Holding a PhD in biomechanics from the University of Waikato, Ferdinands brings extensive expertise in applying science to enhance cricket performance,” SLC said in an official statement.

Ferdinands has previously worked with the BCCI’s National Cricket Academy, where he delivered biomechanics-based coaching programs for elite players and coaches.

He has also served as a biomechanics consultant for New Zealand Cricket, conducting performance evaluations and injury-risk assessments for top-level bowlers.

Over the past decade, Sri Lanka’s batting power and spin performance have often lagged behind international standards, particularly on flatter tracks.