Former Indian pacer backs THIS player as top T20I skipper

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha (left), along with Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan and India’s Suryakumar Yadav, during the captains’ conference and trophy unveiling ceremony of the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 9, 2025. – ACC

Former India pacer Varun Aaron has chosen Rashid Khan as his preferred skipper in T20I cricket, overlooking several prominent names such as Suryakumar Yadav and Aiden Markram, among others.

Rashid recently captained Afghanistan in the 2025 Asia Cup held in the United Arab Emirates, where his team failed to advance past the group stage after defeats to Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Despite the early exit, Aaron still backed the Afghan leg-spinner as the most capable leader in the shortest format.

During the segment, Aaron firmly stood by his choice of Rashid, ignoring other current T20I captains including Salman Ali Agha, Shai Hope, Mitchell Marsh, Mitchell Santner, Harry Brook, and Charith Asalanka.

Suryakumar Yadav, meanwhile, guided India to a dominant Asia Cup 2025 victory, where the Men in Blue remained unbeaten throughout the tournament, claiming their record-extending ninth title.

Under his leadership, India have lost only four out of 29 T20Is so far.

Aiden Markram, on the other hand, led South Africa to their first-ever T20 World Cup final last year but holds a modest captaincy record overall, with just 14 wins in 31 matches.

As for Rashid, he has captained Afghanistan in 38 T20Is, securing 20 victories and maintaining a 52.63% win rate.

Under his leadership, Afghanistan reached the semi-finals of the 2024 T20 World Cup, where they were defeated by South Africa.

Following their underwhelming Asia Cup campaign, Afghanistan have endured further struggles, suffering back-to-back losses to Bangladesh in Sharjah.

The teams are set to meet again in the final T20I of the series on Sunday, October 5.