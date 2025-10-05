Vinicius Jr brace, Mbappe strike seal victory for Real Madrid over Villarreal

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior celebrates scoring their second goal with Kylian Mbappe agianst Villarreal in LaLiga on October 4, 2025. — Reuters

MADRID: Vinicius Jr scored a brace, followed by Kylian Mbappe’s late goal, which wrapped up a 3-1 home victory for Real Madrid over Villarreal in a La Liga clash here at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday.



It took Vinicius just ninety seconds to break the tie at the beginning of the second session, following a difficult first half in which the Madrid players were booed off the field at the interval.

Squeezing a shot in from a tight angle that bounced off Villarreal player Santi Comesana, the Brazilian striker scooped up the ball close to the left byline, drove into the box, and scored his first goal.

After being fouled down by Rafa Marin, Vinicius scored his second goal from the penalty spot in the 69th minute, his attempt barely slipping past goalkeeper Arnau Tenas.

Georges Mikautadze pulled one back with a low strike from the edge of the box in the 73rd minute, and Villarreal showed they were prepared to come back and put up a strong fight.

The drama continued in the 77th when Villarreal defender Santiago Mourino was sent off after a second booking for a foul on Vinicius, leaving the visitors on the back foot.

After Brahim Diaz broke through and laid the ball back for the Frenchman to finish the triumph, Mbappe scored Real Madrid's third goal in the 80th minute, making the impact instantaneous.

Real Madrid is now two points ahead of Barcelona with 21 points, who will travel to Sevilla on Sunday. However, Villarreal is in third place with 16 points.