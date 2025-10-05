Women’s World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur skips handshake with Fatima Sana at toss

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana (left) walked past India’s Harmanpreet Kaur during the toss ahead of their ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 match at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on October 5, 2025. – Screengrab

COLOMBO: The much-debated handshake controversy resurfaced on Sunday, this time involving at the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 as Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur avoided shaking hands with Pakistan counterpart Fatima Sana during the toss for their high-octane match here at the R. Premadasa Stadium.

After winning the toss, Pakistan captain Fatima Sana chose to bowl first and walked toward the match presenter. Following the discussion, India’s Harmanpreet Kaur walked past her opposing skipper, seemingly skipping the customary handshake.

This incident rekindled memories of the “handshake saga” that made headlines during the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025, where similar controversies occurred on six occasions before and after matches between the two sides, including during the group stage, Super Four and the final.

Prior to Sunday’s toss, both captains appeared to avoid any form of contact.

Notably, throughout the tournament, the Indian team, despite winning all three of their games, has refrained from post-match handshakes with Pakistan players, instead heading straight to their dressing room to greet their own teammates.

In the group-stage fixture, Pakistan’s players were seen waiting on the field for the traditional post-match handshake, only for the Indian team to walk off directly and close the dressing-room door behind them.

That episode prompted Pakistan team manager Naveed Akram Cheema to file an official complaint against India’s conduct and match referee Andy Pycroft, accusing him of mishandling the situation.

According to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Pycroft later described the matter as a “miscommunication” and issued an apology. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has since expressed its willingness to investigate the recurring handshake incidents.

Meanwhile, Indian media had previously reported ahead of the Super Four clash that the team intended to maintain its “no-handshake” policy with Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention that the India and Pakistan women’s teams have faced each other 11 times in One Day Internationals (ODIs), with India winning all 11 encounters, leaving Pakistan yet to secure a victory.