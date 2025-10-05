Bangladesh set to host Ireland for full series in November

Ireland batter Lorcan Tucker celebrates his century with Andy McBrine during the only Test against Bangladesh in Dhaka on April 6, 2023. – BCB

DHAKA: The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced on Saturday that Ireland will tour Bangladesh next month for a full-fledged series comprising two Tests and three T20 Internationals.

The tour will begin with a two-match Test series, starting with the first Test at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium (SICS) on November 11.

The second Test will take place at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS) in Dhaka from November 19 to 23.

Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim is expected to achieve the milestone of 100 Test appearances during the Dhaka Test.

Following the red-ball series, both teams will head to Chattogram for a three-match T20I series beginning on November 24.

The first T20I will be played on November 27 at the Bir Shrestha Shaheed Flight Lieutenant Motiur Rahman Cricket Stadium (BSSFLMRCS), while the remaining matches are scheduled for November 29 and December 2, respectively.

Bangladesh last featured in a Test series in June against Sri Lanka, which they lost 1-0. The Tigers are currently leading a T20I series 2-0 against Afghanistan in the UAE.

Ireland, meanwhile, secured a 63-run victory in their most recent Test against Zimbabwe in February but suffered a 2-0 defeat to England in their last T20I series in September.

Historically, Bangladesh and Ireland have met eight times in T20Is, with Bangladesh winning five matches, Ireland triumphing in two, and one ending without a result.

The two sides have played just one Test so far, which Bangladesh won in 2023.