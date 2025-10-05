Khamzat Chimaev calls out Alex Pereira after knockout win at UFC 320

This collage of photos shows UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira (left) and middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev. — Reuters/AFP

Khamzat Chimaev has called out Alex Pereira after the Brazilian knocked out Magomed Ankalaev in the first round to reclaim the UFC light heavyweight title here at UFC 320 on Saturday.

When the two rematched at the T-Mobile Arena, the 38-year-old Pereira, who had lost the title to Ankalaev by unanimous decision in March, wasted no time in pursuing his Russian opponent, charging forward from the first bell.

After one minute and twenty seconds of the first round, referee Herb Dean had to step in and end the fight because Pereira's tremendous right hand had injured his opponent, and when Ankalaev tried to grapple, the Brazilian followed him to the ground, punishing him with blows to the head and body.

UFC middleweight champion Chimaev was closely watching the contest and immediately called out the winner in a post on X, writing: “Congrats, now we need to finish our business 🫡.”

Pereira also replied to the callout in a post-match press conference, saying, thanks for congratulating, but I want a superfight.

"Thanks for congratulating me, but all I want is a superfight. I want a fight at heavyweight," Pereira said.

Khamzat Chimaev claimed the UFC middleweight championship with a commanding performance against South Africa’s Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 319 at the United Centre in August and is now looking for his next target.

Chimaev is considered one of the most brutal forces in the UFC and has remained undefeated since his debut five years ago, boasting a record of 15-0.