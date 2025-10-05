Women's World Cup: Pakistan win toss, elect to bowl first against India

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana (centre) and India’s Harmanpreet Kaur at the toss ahead of their ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 match at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on October 5, 2025. – PCB

COLOMBO: Pakistan have won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in the sixth match of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 here at the R Premadasa Stadium on Sunday.

Playing XIs:

Pakistan: Muneeba Ali, Sadaf Shamas, Sidra Amin, Rameen Shamim, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Fatima Sana (c), Natalia Pervaiz, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu and Sadia Iqbal.

India: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani

Head to Head:

India and Pakistan women’s teams have met 11 times in One Day Internationals (ODIs), with India emerging victorious in all encounters, leaving Pakistan still in search of their maiden win.

Matches played: 11

India won: 11

Pakistan won: 0

Form Guide:

Pakistan face challenges after a poor start to their Women’s World Cup 2025 campaign, having lost their opening match against Bangladesh. In the lead-up to the tournament, Pakistan hosted South Africa for a three-match series, which they lost 2-1.

India, on the other hand, won their opening match against Sri Lanka and will be confident of maintaining their winning momentum despite losing a recent series to Australia 2-1.

Pakistan: L, W, L, L, W (most recent first)

India: W, L, W, L, W