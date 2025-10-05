Weather update ahead of Pakistan-India Women’s World Cup 2025 clash

Rain delayed the start of the Australia–Sri Lanka Women’s World Cup 2025 match at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on October 4, 2025. — AFP

COLOMBO: The highly anticipated Women’s World Cup 2025 clash between Pakistan and India is likely to be affected by continuous rain showers on Sunday at the R. Premadasa Stadium.

According to AccuWeather, Colombo is expected to experience mostly cloudy conditions with a high of 31°C and a RealFeel of 39°C.

There is a 100% probability of precipitation, with around 7.7 mm of rainfall expected over approximately two hours. Winds are forecast to blow from the southwest at 9 km/h, with gusts reaching up to 26 km/h.

The cloud cover is predicted to remain around 93%, and there is a 29% chance of thunderstorms, suggesting possible interruptions due to rain during the day.

Rain has been forecast before the start of the match and is expected to continue intermittently, with both light and heavy showers possible during the game.

Colombo also witnessed continuous rainfall on Saturday, which led to the abandonment of the match between Sri Lanka and Australia without a ball being bowled.

It is pertinent to mention that the India and Pakistan women’s teams have met 11 times in One Day Internationals (ODIs), with India emerging victorious in all encounters, leaving Pakistan still in search of their maiden win.

In the ongoing Women’s World Cup, India started their campaign with a win over Sri Lanka, while Pakistan suffered defeat against Bangladesh at the same venue.

In their opening fixture, India batted first in a rain-hit contest and posted 269-8, before bowling out Sri Lanka for 211 in 45.4 overs.

Meanwhile, Pakistan were bundled out for just 129 runs batting first, as Bangladesh comfortably chased down the target with seven wickets in hand in 31.1 overs.