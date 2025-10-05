Teoscar Hernandez powers Dodgers past Phillies in Game 1 of NLDS

Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Teoscar Hernandez runs after hitting a three run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies in the seventh inning during game one of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Citizens Bank Park on Oct 4, 2025. — Reuters

PHILADELPHIA: Teoscar Hernandez’s three-run homer in the seventh inning lifted the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 5-3 comeback victory over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 of the National League Division Series on Saturday.

The Phillies started great by jumping to an early 3-0 lead in the second inning, thanks to J.T. Realmuto’s two-run triple and a sacrifice fly from Harrison Bader.

Following that tough inning, Dodgers starter Shohei Ohtani settled down, finishing his first postseason start with six innings tossed, three runs allowed, and nine strikeouts.

Early on, Phillies starter Cristopher Sanchez was productive, retiring the team in order in the opening inning and striking out Ohtani. Before encountering difficulties in the sixth inning, he managed to keep the Dodgers scoreless for five innings.

Tommy Edman singled and Freddie Freeman walked with two outs, allowing Enrique Hernandez to double home two runs to finish Sanchez's night and reduce the lead to 3-2.

Before Matt Strahm entered the game in the seventh, reliever David Robertson hit a batter and gave up a single. Teoscar Hernandez hit a fastball over the right-centre field wall for the game-winning three-run homer after Strahm had recorded two outs and left it over the plate.

Ohtani earned the win despite his four strikeouts at the plate. Tyler Glasnow and Alex Vesia held the lead through the seventh and eighth innings, with Vesia escaping a bases-loaded jam. Roki Sasaki pitched a scoreless ninth to earn the save.

The Phillies managed just five hits, and their top four hitters combined for only one. Game 2 is set for Monday in Philadelphia.