McKinstry's clutch hit lifts Tigers over Mariners in ALDS game 1

SEATTLE: Zach McKinstry delivered a broken-bat RBI single in the 11th inning to lift the Detroit Tigers to a dramatic 3-2 win over the Seattle Mariners in Game 1 of the American League Division Series here at T-Mobile Park on Saturday.



In the first game of the best-of-five series, Spencer Torkelson walked and advanced to second on a wild pitch before being scored by McKinstry's two-out hit, ending the stalemate. Before the eleventh, the Tigers had been hitless for five innings due to a strong showing from Seattle's bullpen.

With a two-run homer off Mariners starter George Kirby in the fifth inning, Kerry Carpenter ignited Detroit's offence early on.

Carpenter showed satisfaction with their performance, appreciating the crowd for their support.

"I don't know if it was an exhale or what (beating Cleveland in the AL wild-card round), but this crowd was great and we played free and fearless," Carpenter said.

Rookie starter Troy Melton gave the Tigers four strong innings, allowing just one run, a solo homer by Julio Rodriguez in the fourth. Will Vest earned the win with two scoreless innings of relief, and Keider Montero recorded his first career save in the 11th.

Rodriguez went 3-for-5 with a homer and an RBI single for Seattle, but the rest of the Mariners’ lineup went hitless (0-for-28).

Mariners manager Dan Wilson said that we have great skills with the bat, but were unable to score today.

"But, you know, I thought we had some good at-bats. We did grind, what we do. That's how we run our offense, is grind out some at-bats and just weren't able to get enough back-to-back to kind of put the damage that we wanted to put up," Wilson said.

The Tigers will send ace Tarik Skubal to the mound Sunday, looking to take a commanding 2-0 series lead.