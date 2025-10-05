Pereira reclaims light heavyweight belt, dethrones Ankalaev at UFC 320

Alex Pereira reacts after the fight against Magomed Ankalaev (red gloves) during UFC 320 at T-Mobile Arena on Oct 4, 2025. — Reuters

LAS VEGAS: Brazilian Alex Pereira dethroned Magomed Ankalaev with a stunning first-round knockout win, reclaiming the UFC light heavyweight title here at UFC 320 on Saturday.



When the two rematched at the T-Mobile Arena, the 38-year-old Pereira, who had lost the title to Ankalaev by unanimous decision in March, wasted no time in pursuing his Russian opponent, charging forward from the first bell.

After one minute and twenty seconds of the first round, referee Herb Dean had to step in and end the fight because Pereira's tremendous right hand had injured his opponent, and when Ankalaev tried to grapple, the Brazilian followed him to the ground, punishing him with blows to the head and body.

Reflecting on his victory in a post-fight interview, Pereira explained that revenge is a poison, adding that he told everyone he was not in his shape, but nobody believed him. But he was prepared for today.

"Vengeance is never a good thing. It's kind of a poison. I told everyone I was not in a good condition last time, nobody believed it," Pereira said.

"I don't like to make excuses, but I've been saying I wasn't well that night (of the first fight), but tonight I'm very well."

Before exiting the cage, the Brazilian observed a moment of silence in remembrance of retired NFL linebacker Arthur Jones, brother of former UFC champion Jon Jones, who passed away on Friday.

It is pertinent to mention that in the co-main event, Georgia's Merab Dvalishvili, in his third successful title defence since taking home the title for the first time in September 2024, outclassed Cory Sandhagen with a relentless wrestling attack and defeated the American via unanimous decision.