Abrar Ahmed ties the knot in Karachi

An undated picture of Pakistan cricketer Abrar Ahmed. — X

KARACHI: Pakistan’s mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed on Saturday started the second innings of his life as he tied the knot in a ceremony here.

According to the media reports, the 27-year-old, whose nikah ceremony had already taken place earlier, brought his bride home on Saturday evening, while his Valima reception is reportedly scheduled to be held here on Monday.

Earlier today, a video went viral on social media in which the national cricketer can be seen surrounded by his friends, who grooved on the drum beats, outside a marriage banquet here.

Abrar’s wedding festivities, however, began on Friday night with a ‘mehndi’ ceremony, the glimpses of which also went viral on social media, featuring the spinner dressed in a green shalwar kameez.

For the unversed, Abrar, who made his international debut for Pakistan in 2022, has thus far represented the Green Shirts in 10 Tests, 11 ODIs and 23 T20Is, having taken 93 wickets across formats, including two five-wicket hauls, both of which came in the longest format.

Abrar was also a part of the Pakistan team that made it to the final of the recently concluded ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025, where they suffered a five-wicket defeat at the hands of arch-rivals India.

He was also named in the Pakistan squad for the two-match home Test series against South Africa, scheduled to get underway in Lahore on October 12.

To fine-tune their skills for the upcoming assignment, the national cricketers are participating in the training camp in Lahore, which is underway until October 8, with Abrar expected to rejoin shortly after his Valima reception.