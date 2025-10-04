Mitchell Marsh-led Australia crush New Zealand in third T20I

Australia´s Mitchell Marsh celebrates scoring a century during the third T20I against New Zealand at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on October 4, 2025. — AFP

MOUNT MAUNGANUI: Sean Abbott’s economical bowling figures of 3/25, followed by captain Mitchell Marsh’s unbeaten century, led Australia to a three-wicket victory over New Zealand in the third and final T20I of the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy here at the Bay Oval on Saturday.

Put into bat first, the home side could accumulate 156/9 in their 20 overs despite a brisk knock by Tim Seifert up the order.

Seifert oversaw New Zealand’s innings until the second delivery of the 13th over and walked back after top-scoring with 48 off 35 deliveries, laced with five fours and three sixes.

His dismissal had reduced New Zealand to 99/5 before captain Michael Bracewell and experienced all-rounder James Neesham launched a recovery.

The duo added 39 runs for the sixth wicket before both perished in successive overs, bringing the total down to 144/7 in 17.5 overs.

Bracewell made 26 off 22 deliveries with the help of two fours and a six, while Neesham made an 18-ball 25, comprising two sixes and as many fours.

Abbott was the standout bowler for Australia, taking three wickets for just 25 runs in his four overs, followed by Xavier Bartlett and Josh Hazlewood with two each, while Adam Zampa and Marcus Stoinis made one scalp apiece.

In response, Marsh’s captain's knock single-handedly led Australia to chase down the 157-run target for the loss of seven wickets and 12 balls to spare.

Opening the innings for Australia, Marsh carried his bat all the way through and returned undefeated after smashing a counterpunching century.

The captain top-scored with an unbeaten 103 from 52 deliveries, studded with seven sixes and eight fours. Mitchell Owen (14) and Abbott (13 not out) were the only other Australian batters to amass double figures.

Neesham led New Zealand’s bowling charge with a four-wicket haul, while conceding just 26 runs in his four overs. He was supported by Jacob Duffy, who took 2/29, while Ben Sears struck once.

The three-wicket victory meant Australia sealed the three-match series 2-0 as the second fixture was called off due to rain.