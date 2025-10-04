Australia-Sri Lanka Women’s World Cup match washed out

Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu (left) and Australia's Alyssa Healy shake hands after their ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match washed out at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on October 4, 2025. — AFP

COLOMBO: The fifth match of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 between hosts Sri Lanka and defending champions Australia has been called off without a ball bowled due to persistent rain here at the R Premadasa Stadium on Saturday.

The weather here worsened just before the coin toss, and the rain became steady and ultimately resulted in the fixture being abandoned just about two and a half hours after the scheduled start time.

Australia and Sri Lanka entered the match with contrasting outcomes in their respective opening games of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 as the seven-time champions registered an 89-run victory over New Zealand, while the co-hosts suffered a 59-run defeat at the hands of India.

Since no reserve days are allocated for the league-stage fixtures, the two teams shared a point. Australia, as a result, climbed to the top of the standings with three points in two matches with a decent net run rate of 1.780.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, remained fifth despite the shared point and are boasting a negative net run rate of 1.255.

The defending champions next face Pakistan at the same venue on October 8, while Sri Lanka will be locking horns with England on October 11.

In the next match of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, however, fierce rivals Pakistan and India will collide at the aforementioned venue on Sunday.

It is pertinent to mention that the 13th edition of the mega event features eight teams and will run until November 2.