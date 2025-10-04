Imran Farhat likely to be named in Pakistan’s support staff for South Africa Tests

This undated picture shows Pakistan Shaheens head coach Imran Farhat. — PCB

LAHORE: Former top-order batter Imran Farhat is likely to be included in Pakistan men’s team’s support staff for the upcoming two-match home Test series against South Africa, sources told Geo Super on Saturday.

According to the details, Farhat, who earlier coached Pakistan Shaheens, has been seen working with the senior men’s team during their training camp for the upcoming assignment.

As a result, Farhat, alongside spin-bowling and fielding coaches Abdul Rehman and Abdul Majeed, respectively, is considered a strong contender to make it to the national team’s support staff.

For the unversed, the upcoming home series is significant for the Green Shirts as it will kick off their ICC World Test Championship 2025-27, taking on reigning champions South Africa.

The first Test will be played at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium from October 12 to 16, followed by the second Test at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from October 20 to 24.

This will be South Africa’s first Test series in Pakistan since January 2021, when they suffered a 2-0 defeat against the hosts.

After the Test matches, the two sides will meet in a three-match T20I series from October 28 to November 1. The opening game will be staged in Rawalpindi, while the remaining two will be played at Gaddafi Stadium.

The tour will wrap up with a three-match ODI series, scheduled from November 4 to 8, with all games to be held at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad.

Pakistan squad:

Shan Masood (c), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Asif Afridi, Babar Azam, Faisal Akram, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Noman Ali, Rohail Nazir (wicket-keeper), Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

South Africa tour to Pakistan

12-16 October – First Test at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 20-24 October – Second Test at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi 28 October – First T20I at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi 31 October – Second T20I at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 1 November – Third T20I at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 4 November – First ODI at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad 6 November – Second ODI at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad 8 November – Third ODI at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad