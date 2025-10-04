Savinho signs two-year contract extension with Manchester City

An undated picture of Brazilian winger Savinho. — Instagram/ savinho

Brazilian winger Savinho has signed a two-year contract extension with Manchester City until 2031, with the option of another year, the club announced on Friday.



According to the details, Savinho agreed to extending his existing contract with City, which will expire in 2029.

Tottenham Hotspur had shown interest in the winger during the summer transfer window, but with this extension, Savinho has asserted his commitment to play for City.

After spending £30.8 million to join from Troyes in 2024, the 21-year-old Brazilian is currently in his second season.

Savinho has thus far made 54 appearances for Pep Guardiola's side, contributing 12 assists and four goals.

Reacting to his contract extension, Savinho said it is a special feeling to know Pep has faith in him, while acknowledging the need for more improvement and the hunger to learn.

"I am incredibly proud to be able to sign this new contract with City," Savinho said.

"It's a very special feeling to know that Pep [Guardiola] and the club have placed such faith in me.

"I feel I have so much improving to do. I am still young and very hungry to keep learning.”

He added that Pep and the staff helped him develop himself and support other players as well.

"But I know that working with Pep and his staff will help me to keep developing as a player,” he added.

"From the moment I first arrived, I have loved my time at City.

"I want to thank everyone here for their help so far and I promise that I will give everything to try and help this amazing club achieve more success."