Semenyo’s brace powers Bournemouth to comeback win over Fulham

AFC Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo applauds fans after the match against Fulham in Premier League on October 3, 2025. — Reuters

BOURNEMOUTH: Antoine Semenyo’s brace, coupled with Justin Kluivert's late strike, helped Bournemouth to a 3-1 comeback win at home against Fulham in the Premier League match here at Vitality Stadium on Friday.

Ryan Sessegnon gave the visitors the lead at the 70-minute mark, which appeared to have put the Cherries on verge of their first league loss since the defeat to Liverpool on the first night of the season.

25-year-old Semenyo, however, kick-started the comeback after eight minutes, dribbling in from the left before cutting past Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno to draw level.

Following the momentum of the game, substitute Kluivert then sent the home fans wild in the 84th minute with a dipping shot from outside the area.

With the lead, Bournemouth started dominating and were trying to control the match with the lead, but Semenyo added more effort in the stoppage time with an emphatic finish after a counter-attack. He added his second goal and took his team towards a come-from-behind victory.

Reflecting on the victory, Semenyo expressed happiness at sitting second in the table, adding that they have lost a lot of players but have adapted to the environment and played well until now.

"It's a great feeling," said Semenyo.

"We lost so many important players for us, but the start to the season has been great and it's a great environment to be a part of."

Victory lifted Bournemouth to 14 points from seven games, only one behind leaders Liverpool. Fulham's second successive defeat left them in 11th place with eight points.