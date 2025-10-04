Match officials for Pakistan’s home series against South Africa announced

Renowned match referee Ranjan Madugalle (second from left) looks on ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match between New Zealand and Ireland at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on November 4, 2022. — ICC

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday announced the match officials for the national men’s team’s all-format home series against South Africa, scheduled to run from October 12 to November 8.

The first Test will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore from October 12-16. Australia’s Rodney Tucker, a member of the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires, will serve as an on-field umpire alongside New Zealand’s Christopher Brown, who is part of the ICC Emerging Umpires Group.

Sri Lanka’s Ranjan Madugalle will officiate as match referee for the upcoming ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 matches and white-ball series.

Bangladesh’s Saikat Sharfuddoula, also from the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires, will perform the duties of third umpire, while Pakistan’s Faisal Khan Afridi from the ICC International Panel of Umpires will act as fourth umpire.

For the second Test, to be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from 20th to 24th October, Christopher Brown will be joined by Saikat Sharfuddoula as on-field umpires, while Rodney Tucker will officiate as third umpire. Rashid Riaz, from the ICC International Panel of Umpires, will serve as the fourth umpire.

In the first T20I on October 28 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Muhammad Asif Yaqoob (ICC Emerging Umpires Group) will be joined by Rashid Riaz as on-field umpires, with Faisal Khan Afridi as third umpire and Tariq Rasheed as fourth umpire. The same team of officials will oversee the second T20I on October 31 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

For the third T20I, to be played at the same venue on November 1, Rashid Riaz and Faisal Khan Afridi will serve as on-field umpires, with Asif Yaqoob as third umpire and Tariq Rasheed as fourth umpire.

For the three ODIs at the Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad, Saikat Sharfuddoula and Asif Yaqoob will officiate as on-field umpires for the first ODI on November 4, while England’s Alex Wharf, a member of the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires will be the third umpire, with Rashid Riaz as fourth umpire.

Alex Wharf and Ahsan Raza (both from the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires) will officiate as on-field umpires together for the first time in the series during the second ODI. Saikat Sharfuddoula and Rashid Riaz will perform the duties of third and fourth umpires, respectively.

For the third and final ODI, Saikat Sharfuddoula and Faisal Khan Afridi will serve as on-field umpires, Alex Wharf will be the third umpire, while Rashid Riaz will act as the fourth umpire.

Pakistan Test squad

Shan Masood (c), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Asif Afridi, Babar Azam, Faisal Akram, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Noman Ali, Rohail Nazir (wicket-keeper), Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi.