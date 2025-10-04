Nurmagomedov defeats Huges to claim second PFL lightweight title

An undated picture of Usman Nurmagomedov. — Instagram/ usman_nurmagomedov

DUBAI: Usman Nurmagomedov has captured the vacant Professional Fighter League (PFL) lightweight championship for the second time on Friday, defeating Paul Huges by a unanimous decision in Dubai.

The judges scored the bout 50-45, 49-46 and 48-47 in favour of the Russian, who remains unbeaten at 20-0. The result marked his second victory over Hughes this year, following a narrow-majority decision in January.

Nurmagomedov controlled large parts of the bout with a calculated mix of striking, grappling and his strong wrestling skills, particularly in the later round where he repeatedly took Huges down and threatened from dominant position.

However, Paul showed resilience and landed several powerful strikes, including a leg kick that hampered Nurmagomedov’s movement, ensuring a fast-paced and competitive contest.

In the post-match analysis, the 27-year-old insisted he had done enough to secure a clear win.

"You want to say this fight was close, too? I feel I won every round, but it was a very tough fight with a very tough opponent," he said.

The rematch also featured several stoppages by referee Keith Peterson, who intervened after unintentional low kicks and head clashes. Similar incidents occurred in their first meeting, when an accidental head butt cut Hughes in the fourth round. No points were deducted, and the fouls did not affect the outcome.

Nurmagomedov’s triumph makes him the first fighter to hold title under the League's new structure.

However, the PFL effectively reset its championships earlier this year and has several more vacant title contests scheduled for 2025.