Ruben Amorim admits Manchester United job under threat amid poor run

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim looks dejected after the match on September 27, 2025. — Reuters

Ruben Amorim has admitted that his position as Manchester United manager is under growing scrutiny, saying it would be 'naive' to expect to remain in the job without improved results.



United have won only nine of their 33 Premier Leagues games since Amorim's arrival 10 months ago, and the pressure is set to intensify if his side fail to beat newly promoted Sunderland at Old Trafford on Sunday.

During a press conference, Portuguese accepted the scale of challenge and emphasised that both he and his player are fully aware of stakes.

"Nobody here is naive, we understand that we need results to continue the project,” Amorim said.

He further went on to underline the unique pressure that comes with managing a club of Manchester United’s stature.

"We will reach a point that is impossible for everyone because this is a very big club with a lot of sponsors, with two owners. So it's hard, the balance is really hard," he added.

The 40-year-old rejected suggestions that his preferred 3-4-3 formation was to blame, insisting the problems were rooted in small details rather than tactics, urging his team to sharpen their performances in decisive moments.

"I'm the manager of the club, a big club, and it's the media that is going to dictate what I'm going to do? It cannot be. It is not possible to sustain that,” coach reflected.

United’s struggles have already fuelled debate about his future, but Amorim made it clear that the final decision rests with the club hierarchy.

“That is a decision of the board, and I think it would be hard to leave if I don't do everything to follow my career here,” the 40-year-old admitted.

Meanwhile, Sunderland returns to the Premier League in good spirits, having collected 11 points from their first six games. A slip-up against them would only increase calls for change during the upcoming international break.