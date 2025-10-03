Bangladesh beat Afghanistan in second T20I to clinch series

SHARJAH: A collective bowling effort, followed by Nurul Hasan’s unbeaten 31, led Bangladesh to a series-clinching two-wicket victory over Afghanistan in the second T20I here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Put into bat first, Afghanistan could accumulate 147/5 in their allotted 20 overs, courtesy of economical bowling spells from Nasum Ahmed and Shoriful Islam.

Afghanistan, however, got off to a flamboyant start to their innings as their opening pair of Sediqullah Atal and Ibrahim Zadran registered a brisk 55-run stand before Rishad Hossain gave Bangladesh the much-needed breakthrough by dismissing the former in the eighth over.

Atal smashed two sixes and a four on his way to a 19-ball 23.

Zadran, on the other hand, was then involved in a brief 16-run partnership for the second wicket until falling victim to Nasum in the 11th over. He remained their top-scorer with a 37-ball 38, comprising three fours and a six.

Following his dismissal, Afghanistan lost wickets at regular intervals and had been reduced to 118/5 in 16.2 overs before Azmatullah Omarzai and Mohammad Nabi made a brief recovery at the backend by knitting an unbeaten 29-run stand from 22 deliveries.

Nabi made a blistering 20 off 12 deliveries, hitting two fours and a six, while Omarzai made 19 from 17 balls with the help of one six.

For Bangladesh, Nasum and Rishad picked up two wickets each, while Nasum chipped in with one scalp.

Chasing the 148-run target, Bangladesh knocked the winning runs for the loss of eight wickets and five balls to spare.

The Tigers had a contrasting start to their pursuit as Omarzai’s twin strike at the top had reduced them to 24/3 in 4.4 overs.

Following the early stutter, captain Jaker and Shamim Hossain anchored the run chase with a sensible 56-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Afghanistan captain broke the threatening partnership in the 11th over by dismissing his Bangladesh counterpart Jaker, who made 32 off 25 deliveries, laced with two sixes and as many fours.

Shamim was then joined by Hasan in the middle, and the duo could raise 22 for the fifth wicket until Noor Ahmad dismissed the set batter. He remained the top-scorer for Bangladesh with a quickfire 33 off 22 deliveries, smashing three fours and two sixes.

His dismissal saw Bangladesh lose three more wickets, but Hasan remained firm and steered Bangladesh over the line with an unbeaten 31 off 21 deliveries, studded with three sixes and a four.

Omarzai was the pick of the bowlers for Afghanistan, taking four wickets for 23 runs in 3.1 overs, followed by Rashid with two, while Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Noor bagged one apiece.

The two-wicket victory helped Bangladesh secure an unassailable 2-0 lead against Afghanistan in the three-match series, the last game of which will be played at the same venue on Sunday.