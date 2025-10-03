Former PSG, Real Madrid goalkeeper chooses Ronaldo over Messi

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo gesture during separate matches. — AFP/File

Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas chooses Cristiano Ronaldo over Lionel Messi as his favourite.

Ronaldo and Messi are considered among the greatest of all time in the football world, and it is very difficult to choose one as the best.

The Argentina captain has won eight Ballon d’Ors as compared to Portuguese’s five.

But if we talk about UEFA Champions League titles, Ronaldo has won five while Messi has four trophies to his name.

Speaking with Mexican television channel Navas, said that it was difficult to pick one of them, but he went with his former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo.

"It's hard, but if I had to choose, I think that, more than anything because of the moment in which I lived, that I was with them... I would choose Cristiano," Navas said.

He added that Messi is a very good player and he has done many things that will not be easy to achieve for others.

"I think Messi is a very good player, he is the best in the world and that is a gift that God gave him since he was little... He has done many things that will take years and no one will do," he added.

Navas said that he is choosing Ronaldo because he has seen his hard work and professionalism but he also praised Lionel Messi.

"For me Cristiano is the best because I share with him day by day, I see the way he works, I see how professional he is, he surprises me every day," he stated.

"The truth is that they are two great players; today for me, Ronaldo is the best, but I would be blind if I say that Messi is not a great player, he also has great conditions."

Navas played 125 matches with Ronaldo, winning the Champions League three times and the league title once together. He also played 16 matches with Messi in PSG.