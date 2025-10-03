Former WWE star makes bold claim about The Rock WWE future

The Rock in ring portrait during Smackdown at Smoothie King Center on February 21, 2025 in New Orleans,Louisiana. — WWE

Former WWE star Vince Russo believes The Rock might not return to the promotion if he wins the Academy Award.

In 2024, Dwayne Johnson, who goes by the ring name of The Rock, made a surprise return to WWE, which was his first appearance since September 2023.

The Rock was set to play an important role at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas when John Cena sold his soul to The Final Boss, and they attacked Cody Rhodes.

However, Dwayne Johnson vanished from the storyline and was barely mentioned going forward.

WrestleMania 41 ended with a jaw-dropping twist as Cena made history by winning his 17th world championship, officially surpassing Ric Flair’s record of 16 titles.

But it wasn’t just the win that stole headlines. Cena shocked fans by turning heel for the first time in over two decades.

Later in an interview, The Rock stated that he deliberately chose not to appear because he wanted the spotlight to remain solely on Rhodes and Cena. Despite his absence, he admitted he would have booked the ending differently had he been in charge.

Meanwhile, speaking in an interview, discussing the possibility of The Rock's in-ring return, Vince Russo said that Johnson would not come back to a platform that he has outgrown.

He further added that if he wins the Academy Award, it will put the final nail in the coffin.

"Wrestling is kind of The Rock going backwards. You know, Coach, now we're not only talking about an actor, we're talking about an Academy Award winner; that's forward progression. The Rock's not the kind of guy that's going to go back," Russo said.