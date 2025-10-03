PFF President honoured with FIFA Youth Boys Competitions Committee membership

Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) President Syed Mohsen Gilani presents a souvenir to FIFA President Gianni Infantino, as both pose for a photo during the FIFA Executive Football Summit 2025 in Miami on June 20, 2025. — PFF

LAHORE: Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) President Syed Mohsen Gilani has been appointed as a member of the FIFA Youth Boys Competitions Committee, the federation announced on Friday.

According to the PFF, Gilani was honoured with the appointment during the FIFA Council’s meeting on October 1 – a move that acknowledged the federation’s commitment to youth development and international collaboration in football.

“The FIFA Council, in its meeting on 1st October 2025, appointed Pakistan Football Federation President Syed Mohsen Gilani as a member of the FIFA Youth Boys Competitions Committee, which is chaired by FIFA Council member Mathurin De Chacus of Benin,” the PFF said in a statement.

“The Youth Boys Competitions Committee is one of FIFA’s most important bodies, tasked with shaping the framework, development and organisation of youth tournaments worldwide, with the aim of nurturing the next generation of footballers.

“President Syed Mohsen Gilani’s inclusion in this prestigious committee highlights PFF’s commitment to youth development and international collaboration in football.”

For the unversed, Gilani, who has served as the FIFA Development Officer, was elected as the 17th president of the PFF in May this year, becoming the first to assume the role after a six-year hiatus.

Following his appointment, Gilani had particularly emphasised the importance of grassroots empowerment in creating a sustainable football ecosystem in the country.

“Our mission is clear that is to create a sustainable football ecosystem rooted in professionalism, transparency, and grassroots empowerment,” he said.

Gilani also met with FIFA President Gianni Infantino during the FIFA Executive Football Summit the following month and discussed key development areas, including governance reforms, women's football growth, youth engagement through FIFA's Football for Schools program and FIFA President's visit to Pakistan.

In response, Infantino expressed optimism about Pakistan's football resurgence following years of administrative challenges.

"I was very happy to meet the new Pakistan Football Federation president to understand his football development plans and how FIFA can continue to support the sport in his country," Infantino had said.