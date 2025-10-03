Dustin Poirier concerned about Islam Makhachev's lightweight future

This collage of photos shows UFC legend Dustin Poirier (left) and Islam Makhachev. — Reuters/Instagram

UFC legend Dustin Poirier believes it will be difficult for Islam Makhachev to return to the lightweight division after moving to the welterweight class.

Makhachev, who is regarded as one of the best fighters in the UFC and has been on an impressive 12-0 winning streak, will challenge Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 322 in November 2025.

Former UFC champion Makhachev made his fourth lightweight title defence against Renato Moicano at UFC 311 earlier this year and then vacated his belt in May and moved up to the welterweight division to challenge Maddalena.

Sharing his thoughts on the Russian lightweight future, Poirier said that it would not be easy for Islam to put on weight and then to go back down to 155.

“It’s going to depend on whether he wins or loses, but it’s not easy to put on the weight – he’s already a very solid lightweight fighter,” Poirier told MMA Junkie of Makhachev.

“To have the freedom to bulk up and put on more muscle and fill out your frame the way your body wants to be, to go back down to 155, it’s going to take some time, I think, to really be at a calorie deficiency and lose some of the muscle he’s putting on.”

Poirier added that he may not return to the lightweight division, as it might be too hard for his body to get back because he is not a small guy.

“I know for a fact he doesn’t make 155 easy, so now it’s going to be even tougher. He could be completely done at lightweight. It might be too hard for his body to get back down and compete at that level because he’s not a small guy at all,” he added.