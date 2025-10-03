Arsenal open talks with Dutch defender Jurrien Timber for new contract

Arsenal's Jurrien Timber celebrates after the Premier League match against Leicester City at Emirates Stadium in London on September 28, 2024. — Reuters

LONDON: Arsenal have reportedly opened talks with Dutch defender Jurrien Timber over a new contract, with the club keen to secure his future beyond his current deal, which runs until 2028.

Negotiations are still at an initial stage, but both parties are open to reaching an agreement to extend his stay in North London.

The Dutch defender firmly established himself as Mikel Arteta’s first-choice right back this season, starting five of Arsenal’s six Premier League matches over Ben White.

The 24-year-old joined the Gunners from Ajax in the summer of 2023 for £34.4 million, but his debut season was ruined by a serious ACL injury sustained on the opening day against Nottingham Forest, restricting him to just two appearances.

He returned strongly in the 2024-25 season, playing 51 matches across all competitions.

In the current season, the Dutch defender has maintained his impressive form, playing an important role in Arsenal's strong start to solidify his place as the first-choice right-back.

When asked about Timber’s performances and his future at the club, Arteta said yes, one hundred per cent, adding the player is one of those who hopefully is going to have a long career at Arsenal.

“Yes, one hundred per cent. And especially the players that they want to be with us. And we want to attach our futures with them," Arteta said.

“Jurrien is a really good example of someone that, especially under very difficult circumstances, with a very early injury in his career, with a really difficult injury, the way he’s come back and what he’s doing for the team, it’s phenomenal.

“I think he’s a really good example of another one that hopefully is going to have a long career with us.”

The club are also progressing in contract talks with Bukayo Saka, while it was recently confirmed that William Saliba has signed a new long-term contract.